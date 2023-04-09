VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $700.33

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 700.33 ($8.70) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.07). VP shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.07), with a volume of 5,993 shares changing hands.

VP Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 693.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 699.65.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

