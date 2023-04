Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.25). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.25), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares.

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.02.

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.