Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.52

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.52 and traded as low as $28.50. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 3,326 shares changing hands.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

