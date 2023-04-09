Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.63. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 20,713 shares.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

