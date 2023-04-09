Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.94. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 16,028 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

