Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $4,979,066.28 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76.

On Monday, February 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.