Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.21

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.21 and traded as low as $21.63. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 3,562 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

