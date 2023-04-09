Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $0.96. Precigen shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 514,458 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Precigen Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $254.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari purchased 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 35.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Precigen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 30.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

