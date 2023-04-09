KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

See Also

