Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

