Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $282,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

