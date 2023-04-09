StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

