Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

