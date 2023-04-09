Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price to $27.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Articles

