Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Esquire Financial stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In related news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

