Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $471.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.