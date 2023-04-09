Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $14.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

