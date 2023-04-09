Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

