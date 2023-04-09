Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $22.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

