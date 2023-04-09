PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE PBF opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.