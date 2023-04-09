International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

