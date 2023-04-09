Head to Head Review: Wipro (NYSE:WIT) vs. SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 12.94% 16.19% 10.16% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wipro and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 7 1 2 0 1.50 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Wipro currently has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

This table compares Wipro and SaverOne 2014’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.36 $1.61 billion $0.26 17.31 SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 4.76 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wipro beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment offers a range of third-party IT products, which allows the firm to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment is composed of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

