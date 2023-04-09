Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

