Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $212.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.07.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Equifax Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $196.41 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
