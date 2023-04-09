Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $40.39

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.39.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

