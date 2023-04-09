Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.