Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Scor Price Performance

SCRYY stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

