Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $63.22

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.