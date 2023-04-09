Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $307.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.14.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO opened at $298.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.82 and its 200-day moving average is $286.46. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

