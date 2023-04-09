Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Accor Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

