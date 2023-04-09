Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $804,010.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $270.59 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day moving average is $237.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

