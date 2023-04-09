Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$884,760.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Doherty sold 29,492 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$884,760.00.

John Doherty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total transaction of C$392,515.20.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a twelve month low of C$28.91 and a twelve month high of C$38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.06.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

