MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$1,291,875.00 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Browne sold 331,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total transaction of A$1,291,875.00 ($878,826.53).
Jeffrey Browne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Browne sold 65,517 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$255,516.30 ($173,820.61).
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38.
MA Financial Group Increases Dividend
About MA Financial Group
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.
