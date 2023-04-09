MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$1,291,875.00 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Browne sold 331,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total transaction of A$1,291,875.00 ($878,826.53).

Jeffrey Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Browne sold 65,517 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total value of A$255,516.30 ($173,820.61).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

About MA Financial Group

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

(Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Featured Stories

