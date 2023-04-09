CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,500.18

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,500.18 ($43.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,813 ($47.35). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,813 ($47.35), with a volume of 662,379 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from GBX 4,435 ($55.08) to GBX 4,545 ($56.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,980.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,503.09. The stock has a market cap of £28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,767.61%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

