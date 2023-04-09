Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $769.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.01. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

