H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $458.12

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.12 ($5.69) and traded as low as GBX 431 ($5.35). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.59), with a volume of 47,883 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 458.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of £197.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,216.22 and a beta of 0.78.
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
