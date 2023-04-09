RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.84

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $23.60. RGC Resources shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 30,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

