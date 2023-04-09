HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.07 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.65). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 96,628 shares trading hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 10.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
