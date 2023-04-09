Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Providence Resources
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
