StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

