StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.98.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
