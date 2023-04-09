Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
