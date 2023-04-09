Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

