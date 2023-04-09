MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $408.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.54.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

In related news, Director Ajit A. Patel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajit A. Patel purchased 2,500 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

