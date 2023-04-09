Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.