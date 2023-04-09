United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $3.00. United Insurance shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 72,998 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

