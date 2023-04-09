United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $3.00. United Insurance shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 72,998 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
United Insurance Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Institutional Trading of United Insurance
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.