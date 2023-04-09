Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.77

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.77 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 121.40 ($1.51). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 512,687 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

