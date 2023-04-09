McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.51. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

