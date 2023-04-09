TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.27.

TEL opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

