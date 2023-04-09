StockNews.com Lowers Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TXT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

