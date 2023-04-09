UBS Group Trims Stem (NYSE:STEM) Target Price to $9.50

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STEM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.59.

Stem Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STEM opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Stem has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 23.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Stem by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

