Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WAL. Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.